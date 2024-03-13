Cornwall council members consider residents' zoning amendment proposal on warehouses

Cornwall Borough Council members considered a review of the borough's ordinances after residents proposed a zoning amendment prohibiting public warehouses in certain districts.

Cornwall United 4 Responsible Development, an ad hoc citizens group formed more than a year ago, wrote a text amendment it believed should be added to the borough's zoning ordinance.

The amendment recommends that public warehouses should not be a permitted use for the general industrial zoning district but should be included in the limited industrial district in the borough. Borough council members previously submitted the text amendment to the county planning department.

At Monday's borough council meeting, borough solicitor Josele Cleary said the planning department's opinion is that neither the borough's zoning ordinance nor the group's proposed amendment defines public warehouse, making the amendment ambiguous.

If a term in a specific section of zoning amendment is ambiguous the law favors the land owner in a zoning hearing, according to Cleary. There are also different classifications for warehouses.

Councilman Tony Fitzgibbons said the general industrial zoning district in the borough should be located closer to the turnpike, rather than near a residential area.

Council members asked the borough manager to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to ask for permission to place signs along State Route 322, notifying truck drivers that large truck traffic is not permitted on Boyd Street.

Later when council members discussed a deteriorating wall along Rexmont Road that the borough may need to replace, Fitzgibbons suggested that council may want to consider restricting heavy trucks on that road to lessen deterioration of the road.

Fitzgibbons then recommended that Cleary review borough ordinances and make recommendations on changes to the language in ordinances needed to address issues related to current and proposed development in the borough and the increased vehicular traffic to that development.

Council members agreed with Fitzgibbons' recommendation.

Other business

Council members accepted a retirement request from borough police officer Robert Peebles. Peebles has served as a full-time officer with the Cornwall Police Department for nearly 16 years and worked as a part-time officer with the department prior to that. Council president Bruce Harris said Peebles is well-liked in the borough and thanked him for his service.

Miguel Cruz was offered employment from council members as a full-time police officer, under the conditions that he completes his current training in the Harrisburg Area Community College Police Academy, passes the final academy examination, and takes the standard psychological test for new officers. Borough officials will advertise on the civil service list for one additional full-time officer.

Harris reported that the borough's code enforcement officer recently observed 20 code violations when driving through Spring Hill Acres, but did not make any contact with property owners. The council agreed that code violation notices should only be issued if a complaint is made to the borough office.

Borough officials will advertise for bids for the paving of Douglas Fir Drive and Douglas Fire Cove, planned for 2024. A resident of Spring Hill Acres told council members that the highway department did a "wonderful job" clearing roads during a recent ten-inch snowfall there.

Mayor Mark Thomas noted that Police Sgt. James Conklin attended SWAT training in February, officer Adrian Cann attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy training certifying him to be the department's patrol rifle instructor, and police chief Brett Hopkins attended a planning meeting for the 2024 Mount Gretna Art Show.

The police department investigated 83 incidents in February, including two Internet scam complaints, a report of shots being fired, two civil complaints, one domestic matter, and one ordinance violation.

Mark Miller, fire chief of the Community Fire Company of Cornwall Borough, reported that the company's 27 calls in February included two structure fires, a fire outdoors, and 14 incidents of fallen trees or downed utility wires. He also noted that the company is planning to have a fund-raising Mother's Day flower sale, which will likely be done in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church.

