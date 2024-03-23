Cornish man dances non-stop to Toto's Africa for 24-hours

A man has been undertaking a 24-hour danceathon in a bid to raise money for charity.

Dean Pascoe began dancing to Africa by Toto at 16:00 GMT on Friday at Beacon Cricket Club.

It is the third consecutive year Mr Pascoe, from Camborne, has endeavoured to complete the challenge in an effort to raise funds for CPR Foodbank.

"People think I'm mad for it but it leads to more donations so it's fantastic in that respect," he said.

Mr Pascoe said he came up with the idea after losing his job in 2019.

He said he went through "a bit of a struggle financially" and now wanted to "give something back".

He said it is the third and final year he will carry out the danceathon to Africa by Toto - a song he has "always loved".

"I thought if I continue doing it with the same song it makes it funnier and it also makes it more torturous I think," Mr Pascoe said.

He said he spends the majority of the challenge "dad dancing".

"I've got to keep stamina, it's a long time - especially through the night," he said.

Mr Pascoe's challenge has raised more than £5,000.

The danceathon will finish at 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

