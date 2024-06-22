Corning-Painted Post passes revised school budget

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Earlier this week, voters approved the Corning-Painted Post Area School District’s revised budget after the original budget failed to pass.

According to the school district, 1698 people voted in favor of the revised budget of $138,061,969 and 834 people voted against it during the June 18 vote. The tax rate will decrease by 2.68% under the new 2024-2025 fiscal year budget that was approved by 67% of voters.

Southern Tier 2024 school budget and school board results

Voters did not pass the original budget of $139,181,445, which would have increased the tax rate by 1.91%, during the May 21 vote. A total of 1,431 people voted in favor of it and 1,418 people voted against it. Although just more than half of voters voted to approve the original budget, it needed a supermajority of more than 60% to pass.

Corning-Painted Post was one of 19 out of New York State’s 675 school districts not to approve its budget during the first vote this year, according to the New York State Education Department.

