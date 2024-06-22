Corning man faces child pornography charges

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man was arrested on child porn possession charges following an investigation that lasted several months.

Kevin C. Pilon, 59, was arrested on June 14 after police say they found a large amount of child sexual abuse material on his personal computer. According to the New York State Police Department, troopers got a warrant to search Pilon’s home after investigating a tip that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received.

Pilon was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child (a class D felony) and possessing a sexual performance by a child (a class E felony).

He was processed at the New York State Police Department in Painted Post and then taken to the Steuben County Jail for CAP arraignment.

