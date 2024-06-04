Corning City Council approves 2024-25 spending plan. What to expect in your tax bill.

A Corning City Councilmember hopes to see more residents attend budget meetings in 2025 prior to the spending plan being adopted.

The council unanimously adopted a proposed $21,171,343 city spending plan Monday night that includes a 2.97% tax levy increase.

“I hope that more citizens will take advantage next year by attending some of the budget meetings,” said Corning Council member Marshall Hyde, D-4, prior to the vote. “It’s a great learning experience.”

Corning Deputy Mayor Alison Hunt, R-8, said she thinks that the council not seeing heavy citizen involvement means the council and the city staff are doing something right with the budget.

Hunt said the Corning City Council holds four budget workshops in May in which City Manager Mark Ryckman goes over the budget in depth.

“Any member of the public is welcome to join those meetings,” Hunt said.

Corning City Council discussing the spending plan during a budget meeting in late May. No city residents, outside of the City Council and employees, attended that session.

What taxes, fees are going up under new budget

Ryckman said the approved budget would be about $312,232 more than the current $20,860,112 spending plan, which expires June 30.

Under the proposal, city taxes would rise from $10.04 to $10.33 per $1,000 of assessed value, Ryckman said. A home assessed for $120,000 would see a tax increase of $34.44 per year, or $2.87 per month.

“I'd just like to say thank you to the manager and the staff,” said Councilmember Kate Paterson, D-2. “I know this is a long process. In my view it's an excellent budget, especially with the rate of inflation that we've seen, the rise in the cost of goods, pensions, and healthcare going up in ways that we have no control over. I think it's a very reasonable price increase.”

Water and sewer base fees will rise for the first time since 2018. The typical residential household will see a $4 per month increase in the water base fee and a $1 per month increase in the sewer base fee, Ryckman said. Per quarter the cost will rise $15 for typical residential households.

Ryckman said there are no other increases in other city user fees.

