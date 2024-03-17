Corning’s Centerway Square nominated for ‘Best Public Square’ again

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Centerway Square came in second place on USA Today’s 10Best’s list of Best Public Squares two years in a row. Can Corning residents put it back in first place?

10Best’s panel of experts nominated Centerway Square to be on its list for the fourth year in a row. The experts nominated this square because of its 50-foot-tall clock tower, street lamps, café seating, and covered stage for live events.

“It brings us immense joy to announce that Centerway Square has once again been honored with a nomination for the prestigious USA TODAY award,” said Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of Corning’s Gaffer District. “In these times, such recognition serves as a testament to our pride and an exceptional opportunity for visitors to explore the charm of this central highlight in our cherished Gaffer District.”

Centerway Square was nominated along with 19 other public squares. USA Today readers can vote to narrow nominations down to a ranked listed of 10. Readers can vote once a day from now until noon on April 8 to determine the official list, which will be announced on April 17.

Those who would like to help Centerway Square make it on the official list can vote for it using this link. Centerway was in third place at the time this story was published.

USA Today’s 10Best previously recognized Corning for having the public town square in the U.S. in 2021 and the second-best square in 2022 and 2023.

