Cornhole tourney slated to benefit children

Apr. 11—In an effort to benefit the children's wing of Decatur General West behavioral health, Decatur Elks Lodge, at 2625 Centron Drive S.W., will host a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Excellence in Leadership Class of Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce has already raised more than $8,000 for the cause.

For more information, call Lt. Brandon Sivley, Decatur Fire & Rescue, at 256-341-4860.

