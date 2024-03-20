Cornelius police search for person who committed lewd act near greenway

The Cornelius Police Department is looking for someone who allegedly committed a lewd act in front of someone on Sunday afternoon near McDowell Creek Greenway.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on a trail near the greenway behind Robbins Preserve and Preserve Pond roads, police said.

Call the police at 704-892-7773 if you’ve seen this person. They are also looking for anyone who has doorbell camera video in hopes of finding any clues.

