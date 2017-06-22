Corinne Olympios Boyfriend Shows Support Amid ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

Corinne Olympios’ boyfriend has spoken up about her “Bachelor in Paradise” sex scandal, revealing that he will be sticking with his girlfriend amid the ongoing investigation.

When asked about his thoughts on the scandal, Jordan Gielchinsky, Olympios’ beau, said he does not believe that his reality star girlfriend had cheated on him. He was reportedly convinced that Corinne was in total blackout state when she had oral sex with DeMario Jackson in a swimming pool. “I’m stickin’ with her,” he told his friends of his girlfriend, as quoted by TMZ.

Corinne and DeMario made headlines after being involved in an alleged sexual misconduct on the first day of filming “Bachelor in Paradise,” which then resulted to the show’s suspension. Warner Bros. has already investigated the incident and concluded that there was no sexual assault. However, Gielchinsky revealed that he is not convinced with the result of the investigation because he believes that it was covered up so that the reality show could resume filming.

Gielchinsky’s stand on the scandal involving Corinne and DeMario was further supported by the testimonies of several cast members whom he had spoken with. In addition to this, Gielchinsky claimed that Corinne’s lawyer has not seen the videotape yet, but it was shown to DeMario’s attorney. This made Corinne’s boyfriend all the more suspicious. Some sources believed that the recording was not shown to Corinne because she had threatened legal actions.

However, there were different points of view regarding the incident, and some believed that Corinne was fully engaged in the pool. In fact, DeMario’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis “Lexi” Thexton, defended him against the accusations of sexual assault. According to Lexi, her former boyfriend was a “30-year-old-man child” who parties too much, but he is not the type of man who would take advantage of a drunk woman.

After Warner Bros. released the results of their investigation on the “Bachelor in Paradise” scandal, the show resumed filming. But while the producers and crew seemed to have put this issue behind them, Olympios’ rep announced that they will continue their own investigation.

“It needs to be made clear that production of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BiP producers and crew member on the set,” said Corinne’s legal team in a statement released to People. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

