Will Cori Bush be ousted like Bowman? New poll shows her opponent leading by one point

WASHINGTON — Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., may be in trouble after a new poll found her opponent in the Democratic primary for Missouri's 1st Congressional District leading her by one point.

The poll, conducted by The Mellman Group between June 18 and June 22, found that St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell overcame a double-digit deficit in January to lead Bush 43% to 42%. Four percent of the survey respondents supported other candidates on the ballot while 11% were undecided. He has picked up support across various groups, the poll found, including among whites and Blacks, men and women and those under and over the age of 50.

Bell also leads Bush in job performance and favorability ratings. Sixty-one percent of survey respondents gave Bell a positive rating on his job performance while only 49% gave Bush a positive rating. 60% of respondents are favorable towards Bush while 64% are favorable towards Bell.

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) along with union members call for ceasefire while at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

The poll, conducted among 400 voters in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points. Politico first obtained the poll.

Bush is a member of “The Squad” made up of progressive congressional Democrats. The latest poll comes as Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., lost the Democratic primary for New York's 16th Congressional District to opponent George Latimer Tuesday, marking the first ouster of a member of the "Squad."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New poll shows close race for Squad member Cori Bush