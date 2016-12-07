Lewandowski: Trump has already accomplished more than ‘Obama has done in the last 4 years’

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager says the president-elect has already accomplished more in the month since his election than President Obama has in the last four years.

“Donald Trump, in the first four weeks of his presidency, has done more to help this country than I think Barack Obama has done in the last four years,” Corey Lewandowski said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Lewandowski, an informal Trump adviser expected to join his administration, said Trump has a shown a stronger “commitment” to the U.S. military and American businesses than the Obama administration’s second term by vowing “to reduce the amount of government regulations so they can continue to grow” at a rate higher than the current economy.

“His presidency is summed up in two words: America first,” Lewandowski said. “I love it.”

At an event at Carrier Corporation in Indianapolis last week, Trump touted his ability to broker a deal that he said would keep 1,100 factory jobs from being moved to Mexico.

“Those are hard-working Americans who are going to be able to keep their jobs here and have a great Christmas,” Lewandowski said. “You can say again, ‘Merry Christmas,’ because Donald Trump is now the president. You can say it again. It’s OK to say, it’s not a pejorative word anymore.”





But according the United Steelworkers’ union, workers at the plant were informed that Trump’s deal with Carrier will save 730 positions, while more than 550 are still being moving to Monterrey, Mexico.

“He got up there, and, for whatever reason, lied his ass off,” Chuck Jones, president of the United Steelworkers 1999, which represents Carrier employees, told the Washington Post. “I almost threw up in my mouth.”

On Tuesday, Trump took credit for Japan-based SoftBank’s $50 billion investment in U.S. startups after a meeting with Masayoshi Son, the company’s chief executive, at Trump Tower.

“Masa (SoftBank) of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs,” the president-elect tweeted. “Masa said he would never do this had we (Trump) not won the election!”

But according to Bloomberg, SoftBan and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund unveiled a good portion of the venture before the Nov. 8 election.

No matter.

“Donald Trump is a businessman,” Lewandowski said. “Fifty billion dollars and 50,000 jobs in the first four weeks? We continue down this path, we’re going to have to have an increase in immigration to fill up all these jobs.”