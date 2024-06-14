Corbin's new tourism director talks latest numbers at SKY Chamber luncheon

Jun. 14—CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday luncheon brought together local business leaders and community members to discuss the latest developments and celebrate new additions to the chamber.

A highlight of the luncheon was the introduction of the new Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director, Nancy Conley.

Conley, an Ohio native and enthusiastic advocate for local tourism, addressed the attendees with a speech about the significant strides made in tourism growth within Corbin.

The new director made comments about the increasing growth of tourism within the last few years in Corbin, mentioning there were over 79 million tourists that visited Corbin that contributed to local business revenue.

Corbin saw a 4.5% increase of tourists compared to 2022.

Conley mentioned that there were many factors of commerce that helped boost revenue for local businesses, including food and beverage, recreational, retail, and lodging businesses.

In 2023, Corbin tourists brought in over $9.7 billion to the city. Food and beverage industries make up 26% of that total, with over $2.52 billion of revenue.

Lodging industries brought in $2.28 billion of revenue from tourist, with transportation, recreation, and retail businesses having a combined total of $4.26 billion of revenue.

Conley said without tourists bringing in that revenue, Corbin residents each would lose over $500 a year due to taxes.

"Corbin is on the right track," said Conley.

Conley went on to explain how she plans to continue reviewing the tourism metrics for commerce already in place for the city. She encourages local business owners to do the same for their own companies.

"Let's measure our success together," said Conley.

After the speech, the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed the newest Chamber members and provided them a plaque.

New members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are:

— Pride Industries, on 203 Allison Blvd, Corbin, KY.

— Friendship Center, on 528 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY.

— NorthStar Maintenance Group, on 2309 Old Whitley Rd, London, KY.

— Don Franklin Corbin CDJR, on 14486 N US Hwy 25E, Corbin, KY.

— Williamsburg Whitley County Airport, on 1000 Aviation Blvd, Williamsburg, KY.

— Village Caregiving, on 333 North Main St. Ste B, London, KY.

— Bluegrass Healing Hands, on 410 Court Square Ste A, Barbourville, KY.

— Plumb-Tec LLC, on 7752 State Hwy 1232, Corbin, KY.

— 1818 Law Firm, on 217 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY.

— Mountain View PACE, on 14892 North US Hwy, 25E Ste 11, Corbin, KY.

The event began with a moment of silence followed by a prayer for beloved church leader and sports announcer, Gus Clouse, who passed earlier this week.

The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon was sponsored by Hometown Bank.