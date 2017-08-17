Corbin goes 8 2/3 innings, Diamondbacks beat Astros 4-0

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers during the third inning of the team's game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin came within an out short of his first career shutout and first complete game since 2013 in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

After allowing a two-out double to Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the ninth, Corbin was pulled by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. Archie Bradley took over on the mound and struck out Marwin Gonzalez.

Corbin (10-11) allowed four hits and one walk, struck out seven and threw just 105 pitches. After blanking the Chicago Cubs in 6 2/3 innings in his previous start, Corbin has 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

After scoring a combined 18 runs in consecutive wins over Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Astros' bats went cold in the final game of the four-game series, which was split between Arizona and Houston.

Arizona second baseman Daniel Descalso hit an inside-the-park home run off Astros starter Mike Fiers in the fourth inning on a deep drive that sailed over the head of center fielder Jake Marisnick and bounced off the wall away from him.

It was the 14th inside-the-park homer in Arizona franchise history and the third this season. It hadn't happened outside of Arizona since Kelly Stinnett did it on Aug. 29, 2005, in San Diego.

Descalso's homer put Arizona up 2-0 after Jeff Mathis' single that scored Ketel Marte, who reached third following a walk and a two-base throwing error by Fiers. Jake Lamb made it 3-0 in the sixth with his 26th homer.

Fiers (7-8) allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks added a run in the eighth when David Peralta scored on a wild pitch from Francis Martes and a throwing error by catcher Max Stassi. The Astros committed two errors in the game, and Arizona had three.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Rubby De La Rossa will undergo Tommy John surgery, the second of his career, and could be sidelined until the 2019 season, Lovullo said. De La Rosa first underwent the surgery in 2011 near the end of his rookie season with the Dodgers and missed most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons. ... OF David Peralta was reinstated from the paternity leave list.

Astros: Of the nine Astros currently on the disabled list, manager A.J. Hinch guessed that C Evan Gattis (concussion) is "first in line" to make his return, with RP Will Harris (right shoulder) close behind him. Gattis did baseball activities, including hitting on Wednesday and caught a bullpen session on Thursday. Harris threw a bullpen session Wednesday. ... RHP Lance McCullers (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (5-5) will start at Minnesota on Friday as he seeks his career-high sixth win. Godley is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in his last four starts. Godley has a 15-inning scoreless streak on the road, spanning three starts.

Astros: LHP Dallas Keuchel (10-2) will make his 16th start of the season Friday when the Astros open a three-game home series against Oakland. Keuchel is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two starts against Oakland this season.