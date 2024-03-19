Corbin Board of Education receives instructional update; awards banking bid to Hometown Bank

Mar. 19—CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education received an instructional update at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday.

The update notified the board of several things happening around the school district.

Firstly, Corbin Preschool Center teachers have created a "Kindergarten Readiness Assessment" that was administered in the fall and winter, with plans to administer it once more in the spring.

The exam is designed to demonstrate to teachers that a preschool student is ready to transition to kindergarten.

Preschool Center Principal Jill Jones and Corbin Primary School Assistant Principal Tonya Proffitt worked together with preschool teachers to analyze the data from each assessment and determine the best course forward in terms of instruction.

The board was also notified that staff from Corbin High School Special Education have visited other school districts, particularly Pulaski County Schools, in order to learn from their scheduling policies and to better CHS' system.

Additionally, the board was also notified that 20 total staff members from each Corbin School District school have received training from the University of Kentucky's Center on Trauma and Children.

The training was done to inform staff about methods for fostering success among students, especially those who have experienced trauma.

The Corbin Board of Education also voted unanimously to award Hometown Bank the school district's banking bid for fiscal year 2024-2025.