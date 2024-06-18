Corbin awarded $350K+ for senior center

Jun. 18—FRANKFORT — The City of Corbin was included in a state funding announcement last week aimed at improving communities.

The city has been awarded $351,000 to help renovate the kitchen of the senior citizens center on Barbourville Street. The center currently provides 80 meals (in-house as well as delivered) a day.

The funding comes from Kentucky's Community Development Block Grant — Community Projects (CDBG-CP) program administered by Kentucky's Department for Local Government. It was part of a larger announcement made by Governor Andy Beshear last Thursday of $8.5 million for 12 projects across the commonwealth.

"Kentucky is seeing amazing strides in industries like health care and tourism, which are supporting our booming economy," said Gov. Beshear. "When we invest in our communities, we are making investments that help improve the lives of our families and support economic growth and new jobs."

In total, $29,752,870 has been approved in CDBG-CP funding since 2020.