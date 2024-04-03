Coral Gables used to look like that? See for yourself with these photos from decades ago

In many ways, Coral Gables looks pretty much the same as it did 50 years ago.

The fancy shops along Miracle Mile. The stone street signs. The homes.

In other ways, it’s a completely different City Beautiful, with new restaurants and downtown buildings.

Let’s take a step back in time before all the additions and look at some old photos from the Miami Herald Archives:

STREET SCENES

Traffic on South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables in 1958.

Coral Gables canal bridge at Ludlam Road in 1970.

Morning rush hour on Coral Way in Coral Gables in 1987.

OLD BUILDINGS

The multi-purpose Coliseum in Coral Gables, which at one time had a bowling alley.

The Junior Chamber International building, which opened in 1969.

The post office at 132 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables in 1956.

Construction of The Colonade mixed-use complex in Coral Gables in 1987.

MIRACLE MILE

Miracle Theater.

Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile in the 1950s.

Coral Gables Miracle Mile.

Miracle Mile in 1978.

HIGH SCHOOL

The parking lot at Coral Gables High School in 1958.

BILTMORE

The Goodyear blimp Puritan leaves the Biltmore in Coral Gables in 1964 after picking up people who were paying golf there.

PEOPLE

Thelma Nauman, a switchboard operator at Coral Gables City Hall in 1955, shows off a new and more comfortable headpiece.

PARADES

Coral Gables Jaycees march in the Welcome Santa Parade in 1971.

A float representing communities along Florida’s Treasure Coast cruises past the judge’s stand in the Jr. Orange Bowl Parade in Coral Gables in 1961.