Coquille Tribe to open first tribal distillery in Oregon after historic agreement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s first tribal distillery is on the way after a historic agreement was finalized Thursday.

The landmark deal was struck between the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and the Coquille Indian Tribe.

Plans are already in the works for the first-ever distillery liquor production and sales operation within sovereign lands in Coos Bay.

The Mill Casino and R.V. Park said they’re planning on selling the products at the casino’s bars, restaurants and shops. They’ve also announced a partnership with Heritage Distilling Company to help operate the distillery.

The Mill Casino is owned and operated by the Coquille Economic Development Corporation. The casino also announced “the most significant renovation in a generation, adding to its already impressive bayfront footprint.”

Renderings of a planned Heritage Distilling Company tasting room in Coos Bay. May 16, 2024 (courtesy The Mill Casino).

Coquille Tribal Council Chair Brenda Meade released the following statement to commemorate the unprecedented agreement:

“The Coquille Tribe stayed strong and resilient through the invasion of our homelands, through forcible removal, through the Western Oregon Termination Act and everything else thrown at us over the centuries. Since our Restoration in 1989, we have gone from the brink of annihilation to becoming one of the largest employers on the Oregon coast. That exercise in sovereignty has led us to this time in our history, and our most recent collaboration is another step in our mission to create and foster prosperity for our people and our communities.”

According to The Mill Casino’s announcement, this deal between the Tribe and the State of Oregon was years in the making. It involved changing a federal law that prohibited people from setting up distilleries for manufacturing on tribal land. The 1834 law was repealed in 2018, thanks in part to efforts from Heritage Distilling Company.

