Cops shoot person at Broward home in early morning. State law enforcement investigates

Davie cops shot a person early Friday morning but details about the police shooting were scarce several hours later as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers shot a person at a house at 14551 SW 24th St. in Davie, authorities said.

The person was taken to the hospital and no officers were injured, according to police.

As of 9:15 a.m., authorities had not said what prompted the shooting. The person shot has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.