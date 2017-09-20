Cops to Search Landfill for Body of Mother of 2 Who Vanished in May

Police in Arizona appear to suspect a missing mother of two who disappeared this past spring was murdered and dumped in a landfill.

Phoenix police are finalizing plans to dig through a landfill in search of Christine Mustafa's body beginning in October, according to reports.

The 37-year-old failed to show up to work at a Walgreens pharmacy in May. Court documents said Mustafa hadn't missed a scheduled day of work in 11 years.

Mustafa's 15-year-old and 8-month-old daughter never saw their mother again.

In the months following her disappearance, the investigation became focused on Mustafa's ex-boyfriend, Robert John Interval.

Interval told officers that he and Mustafa had gotten into an argument on the evening of May 10 and the morning of May 11 because he believed she was cheating on him, but he denied any physical altercation ensued, according to court documents.

According to KPHO, police believed in June they had sufficient evidence to arrest Interval. He was booked on a murder charge, though no body has been found.

Interval has pleaded not guilty.

As prosecutors close in on their day in court, police are preparing to pull out all stops in their search for Mustafa's body.

Back in July, local reports emerged that suggested were going to take on the massive job of a landfill search.

At the time, authorities reportedly asked landfill operators to stop dumping at the site.

