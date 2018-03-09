Cops Search for Alleged Arsonist Seen Dousing SUV in Accelerant, Setting It on Fire

The Stockton, Calif., police are asking for help identifying the alleged firebug.

Shocking video released by police in California shows what cops say is a suspect's brazen torching of an SUV in broad daylight.

"Help us ID this arsonist," the Stockton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post along with a video in which the suspect appears to pour a flammable liquid on a parked vehicle before lighting it on fire.

The crime occurred Saturday, police say, and now they want the public's assistance in bringing the suspect to justice.

In the video, he's wearing a black baseball cap, long-sleeved black shirt and baggie jeans and looks like he has a goatee.

The suspect also appears to be smoking a cigarette despite handling flammable liquid before the SUV is torched and the suspect appears to flee into a waiting car.

Crime Stoppers says it pays cash rewards of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

RELATED STORY

Woman's 'Live Report' From Scene of House Fire Leads to Arrest of Suspected Arsonist

Producer Shares 40 Years Behind the Scenes Working With TV's Biggest Stars

Trial by Fire: Attorney's Pants Spontaneously Combust While He Defends Accused Arsonist

Related Articles: