Cops responding to gunfire find one of their own fatally shot, Chicago police say

Police responding to gunfire found one of their own fatally shot on Chicago’s south side, Illinois officials say.

The Chicago Police Department received a “gunshot detection alert” at 2:53 a.m. Sunday, April 21, according to a news release from the department.

Officers went to investigate and while searching the area, they found an off-duty Chicago police officer with gunshot wounds in the Gage Park neighborhood, the release said. He was taken to a hospital but died due to his injuries.

“Today, that officer was a victim of the type of crime that he was working against to keep people safe in this city,” Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news briefing shared by WLS.

The officer, identified as 30-year-old Luis M. Huesca, had been with the department for six years, officials told the station. Huesca was on his way home after his shift ended.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not said what could have motivated the killing, though Huesca’s vehicle was missing from the scene, police told WFLD.

He was still in uniform but wearing something on top to cover it, police told the station. An investigation is underway.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said his office stands with the Chicago Police Department as they mourn the loss of an officer and search for whoever is responsible.

“I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have my full support as they deal with this unspeakable loss,” Johnson said on X, formerly Twitter. “Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.”

