Cops Release Footage Of Teen Who Was Found Dead In Hotel Freezer

Police have released footage the shows a Chicago teen stumbling through a hotel before she was found dead in a walk-in freezer.

The surveillance video from the Crowne Plaza in Rosemont was released last week as speculation over how exactly Kenneka Jenkins last moments played out ran rampant across the internet and among anguished family members of the 19-year-old.

Police hope the footage will put to rest any fears that foul play was involved.

Jenkins was found dead last Sunday morning after attending a party at the hotel. In the video, police say the seemingly intoxicated teen can be seen stumbling into a kitchen area.

However, no footage of Jenkins actually walking into the freezer has been released.

"Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer," an attorney for the family said in a statement. "The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer."

The family has previously questioned the police department's version of events in which Jenkins was alone when she entered the freezer. Speculation also surrounded a Facebook Live video in which the teen can purportedly be seen prior to her death.

Some viewers of the Facebook video say they are able to hear a woman screaming in the video.

Jenkins' mother, Teresa Martin, has remained especially visible since her daughter's death began making headlines, in part because she felt like faster reaction on the part of authorities following her disappearance might have made a difference.

Martin says she showed up at the hotel herself to try to find her in the hours after she didn't come home. "I said could somebody please look into the cameras to see if they see my daughter in the hotel...manager said there's nothing we can do," she told reporters at a press conference Sunday.

Twenty-four hours later, after filing a missing persons report, the family got the news Jenkins was found dead in the unused freezer.

"Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka," the attorney's statement said.

The hotel later released a statement saying, "The Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center holds the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern.

"We are saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with the young woman and her family during this difficult time. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities. All further questions should be directed to the Rosemont Police Department."

