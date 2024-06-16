Cops nab unhinged man who hurled racial slur, can of beans at Muslim woman in Manhattan subway station

Police nabbed the unhinged man who hurled a racial slur — and a can of beans — at a Muslim woman in an unprovoked attack at an Upper East Side subway station, cops said.

Andre Johnson, 36, of Stuyvesant Town, was arrested Thursday in Manhattan and hit with charges including attempted assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree, cops said.

Johnson followed the 22-year-old victim, and her friend into the Lexington Ave./63rd St. F train station, jumping the turnstile about 6:00 p.m. Both women were wearing Islamic veils, according to the criminal complaint.

“F—–g Muslims,” Johnson said as he hurled the can at the victim, who identifies as Muslim.

The can hit the ceiling and exploded, its contents splattering onto the woman, according to the complaint.

He then fled on an arriving train, cops said.

When arrested, Johnson was also charged with assault in the second degree for shoving an elderly lady to the ground Feb. 7 in Manhattan, according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The octogenarian was walking on E. 27th St. near Third Ave.about 1:50 p.m., when Johnson pushed her chest, sending her to the pavement. The woman bruised her right hip and suffered substantial pain, the criminal complaint said.

A Manhattan criminal court judge held him on $50,000 cash bail, or $150,000 bond for the February attack, and placed a temporary order of protection for his latest victim at his Friday arraignment.

Johnson remained on Rikers Island Saturday evening and is set to return to court Tuesday, records show.