Cops nab suspect in Jordyn Jones murder

The Wichita Falls Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a suspect in the murder of Jourdyn Jones.

Traquan Cox Eliand, 17, of Wichita Falls was arrested, and the bond set on the arrest warrant is $1 million, according to police.

According to a WFPD release, SWAT executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Calhoun Street Thursday afternoon. The suspect ran from officers but was eventually apprehended, the release said.

Wichita Falls Police on Thursday arrested one suspect in the city's latest murder.

Jones, 23, was shot Tuesday in what police described as a robbery.

Calls about gunshots at the intersection of Calhoun and Wichita Streets about 10:55 p.m. led police to the scene where they found four victims of a robbery. Jones had been shot twice.

In a press release, the WFPD said the victims, three adults and one 16-year-old male, told the officers that they were approached by two men wearing hoodies. The suspects pulled guns and demanded their belongings.

The arrest on Thursday was near the scene of the shooting. Jones's death is the third murder in Wichita Falls in 2024.

