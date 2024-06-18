Cops nab ‘person of interest’ in Queens park sex attack against 13-year-old girl

Cops on Tuesday nabbed a “strong person of interest” in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in a Queens park, police sources said.

The suspect was taken to the 109th Precinct stationhouse for questioning. Charges were not immediately filed.

Cops on Monday released a sketch of the attacker who held the girl at knifepoint and violated her in Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing, Queens.

The victim had just finished up playing soccer in the park with a schoolmate, also 13, when the tattooed man approached them with a knife around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

He demanded they follow him into a dense, wooded area off the beaten path near Colden St. and Kalmia Ave.

When they refused, he flashed a “large machete-style knife,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference Friday.

There, the attacker tied the kids’ wrists together using a shoelace and assaulted the girl.

He then robbed the two girls of their cell phones and ran off.

Cops quickly mobilized and put out sketches of the suspect and a distinctive tattoo of a boar on his chest.