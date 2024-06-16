Cops nab man in Connecticut for fatal beatdown of Bronx father

Cops nabbed a man in Connecticut for the drunken, fatal beatdown of a father of two on a Bronx sidewalk, police said Saturday.

A three-month search for Jesus Garcia-Desiderio’s killers led police to Bristol, Connecticut, where members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad, the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the local police department arrested 23-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez on a Bronx Supreme Court warrant on May 17, cops said.

Gonzalez lived in Soundview, less than a mile away from the beatdown scene, cops said.

He was indicted on charges of manslaughter in the first degree, assault with intent to cause serious physical injuries with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree for the Feb. 17 beatdown that ended the 46-year-old father’s life, court records show.

Cops are still searching for a second suspect involved in the killing.

Garcia-Desiderio clashed with Gonzalez and another man in front of a restaurant on Stratford Ave. near Westchester Ave. in Soundview shortly before 5 a.m., cops said. Their squabble turned physical, and the two men beat Garcia-Desiderio on the sidewalk, just a block from his home.

Rushed by medics to Jacobi Medical Center, he was pronounced brain-dead and placed on life support. He died three days later.

“I’m constantly crying,” the victim’s wife, Tamisha Velasquez, 42, said at the time. “I can’t control my emotions. I’m always thinking about him.”

Her husband was born and raised in Mexico City before he came to the Bronx. He never got to return to his native country as he had dreamed of, his wife said. They raised two sons, 17 and 21.

His other passions were his remodeling work — he specialized in kitchens — and animals. The family had two dogs and three cats, all but one strays he picked up and gave a new home.

During his downtime, Garcia-Desiderio liked playing handball and soccer. And drinking.

“I want you to pay,” Velasquez previously said of the attackers. “That’s what I want. I want them to go to jail for their crimes.”

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held without bail at his Wednesday arraignment in Bronx Supreme Court, records show.