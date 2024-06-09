Cops nab dirt-bike rider who swerved into, injured NYPD scooter cop in Central Park

Cops nabbed the dirt bike rider who swerved into an NYPD officer last month, knocking him from his scooter and injuring him when he tried escorting him out of Central Park, police and prosecutors said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Brent Rosa on Monday. He was charged with assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and reckless driving for the May 24th incident.

The on-duty cop was on a marked police scooter when he approached Rosa and two other men near West Drive and W. 90th St. around 4:05 p.m., cops said.

Rosa then swerved his red dirt bike into the cop, causing him to fall from his scooter and onto the pavement. while the trio fled the park.

Medics took the officer to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was treated for “a scrape and swelling to his left elbow, an injury to his left knee, and substantial pain”, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosa told a different story to detectives, telling them he was “riding his motorcycle in Central Park with friends” when “the officer crashed into his bike” unintentionally.

Rosa, who lives in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, was released without bail at his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Monday, according to court records.

Police on Monday released images of the men in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.