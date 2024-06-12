Cops ID crook who stole $8 from 10-year-old Brooklyn boy on sidewalk

Cops have identified the bully who robbed a 10-year-old boy of $8 as he and his younger sister walked home from a local pizzeria, police said Tuesday.

Six-foot-one Demba Ba, 24, “towered over” young Alex Medina and his 7-year-old sister as the crook snatched cash from the boy’s hand on Sterling Place near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights around 11 a.m. Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a news briefing Tuesday.

“He asked [Alex] first, ‘Can I have $5?’” Kenny said of Ba. “The kid says, ‘No,’ so he just takes it.”

In an interview with the Daily News after the robbery, Alex said he had never seen Ba before.

“It was my sister that was with me but there wasn’t many adults around to help,” Alex said. “I got scared. I didn’t know what he was going to do.”

The siblingswere not injured in the incident.

Ba ran off after he snatched the cash out of the boy’s hand, but a Crime Stoppers tip led to a facial recognition hit through the NYPD’s database.

The man, who is on probation for robbery and also has a recent burglary arrest, lives in a Crown Heights homeless shelter about a mile from where he targeted the kids.

He is still being sought.