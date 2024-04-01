Cops on horseback wrangle accused shoplifter running away in New Mexico, video shows

An accused shoplifter ducks and dodges as he tries to escape mounted police officers, a New Mexico video shows.

“Hey, stop,” an officer shouts at the fleeing man on bodycam video, posted by Albuquerque police to Facebook on Friday, March 29. ‘You’re being detained.”

The incident took place March 20 when a Walgreens manager told officers on horseback that a man had just stolen from the store, police said.

The man runs through the shopping center, then dashes across a parking lot and a landscaped area with the officer in pursuit, the video shows.

“Come on,” the officer says. “Come on. You are being detained.”

Two more officers on horseback arrive as the man bolts into the street, video shows. The officers use their horses to repeatedly herd the man back to the sidewalk.

The accused shoplifter finally stops trying to flee as the police box him in and an officer dismounts to handcuff him, the video shows.

The 30-year-old man faces charges of shoplifting, eluding/evading police on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

