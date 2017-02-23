Cop's Home, Truck Vandalized After Viral Video Shows Him in Confrontation With Teen and Firing Shot

Protestors shut down traffic and went nose-to-nose with police in Anaheim, California, Thursday after an off-duty copy fired his gun during a dispute with a 13-year-old boy Tuesday.

Angry protestors surrounded the cop's house and an obscenity was spray-painted on his garage door. His truck was also vandalized.

On Thursday, the cop and his neighbors were busy cleaning up the damage in what is normally a quiet, well-kept neighborhood.

Neighbors have come to the cop’s defense. They say they are fed up with teens walking through their yards coming and going from a nearby skateboarding park and elementary school.

Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey says, in her opinion, the cop could have handled the situation differently.

“This officer clearly lacked common sense, clearly lacked good judgement,” she said. “If he felt threatened, if he felt there was criminal activity occurring, the officer off duty had an affirmative responsibility to call those officers who jurisdiction it is to enforce the law in this city.”

The situation began Tuesday after he confronted a group of teens who he claimed walk on his lawn routinely while on their way home from school.

The confrontation seen in footage taken Tuesday began after the 13-year-old believed the officer had cursed a teenage girl he was with, the L.A. Times reports.

Inside Edition obtained video from another angle that has not been released where the off-duty cop is holding the 13-year-old and claims the teenager threatened to shoot him. But the teen says he told the cop: "I will sue you!"

In video that has since gone viral, the officer says "That’s not what I said" before telling another teen "Shut the… up... you weren’t even there."

The officer while holding the 13-year-old's collar and attempts to drag him before someone rushes the cop and pushes him over a hedge.

As more young people begin to surround the officer, he appears to pull a handgun from the waist of his jeans and a shot is heard.

The 13-year-old boy and one teenager say that the 13-year-old told the man he was going to "sue" the cop, who says he heard the word "shoot."

When police arrived, the officer is seen walking away with his hands in the air. However, he was not arrested.

The 13-year-old boy, however, was detained, and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats and battery.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery and later released, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The off duty cop has been put on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Following the arrests of the teens, protests broke out in the neighborhood.

