These Cops Helping Out With Irma Have The Internet All Hot And Bothered (UPDATE)

Responding to Hurricane Irma calls and stealing hearts is all in a day’s work for these Florida cops.

Earlier this week, the Gainesville Police Department shared a selfie of some their officers lending a hand with response and recovery efforts in Northern Florida.

“Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering...part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma,” the caption of the now-viral post read.

The response to the post was downright thirsty.

“This pic is exactly why your grandmother always told you to wear clean underwear in case you’re in an accident,” one person commented.

The pic was so good, an older woman named Beverly felt #blessed for her eyesight.

“Hey sweeties, I’m 68, but I’m not dead, I like seeing a good looking hunk,” Bev admitted. “And 3 at once, [that’s] a blessing, thank God I’ve had my cataract surgery. Just saying.”

Facebook sleuths quickly did some digging and found out that being a looker is kind of a job requirement at the Gainesville Police Department. Meet Officer Hatch, a first responder they also posted about:

Here’s another pic of Hatch on the job with some fellow first responders:

These dudes really need to do a calendar.

Four days later, the original post has garnered more than 181,000 comments and 280,000 reactions. The Gainesville police department eventually added a very helpful update about the three officers:

“We are dying with the comments .. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands,” the department wrote. “We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.”

“On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety,” they joked.

If all that wasn’t enough, the Sarasota Police Department’s Facebook page sent in backup, sharing this very GQ-esque pic of some of their crew helping out after Irma:

The Knoxville, Tennessee police department got into the game, too, upping the ante by including a cute K-9 officer in their pic. (Well played, guys.)

Naturally, the thirst-levels were high in the comments with this one, too.

As one woman summed it up: “I’m not sure I’ve ever wanted to commit a felony so much before in my life.”

UPDATE Sept 14 ― The Gainesville Sun has reported that Officer Hamill, the middle officer in the selfie, is being investigated for anti-Semitic Facebook comments posted in 2013 and 2011. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed on Facebook that “several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill” and that the department “prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.” Hamill was sworn in as a Gainesville police officer in October 2016.

