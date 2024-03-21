Cops make Facebook post about wanted man and he comments. ‘Nobody got money like that’

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has turned himself into police after commenting on a Facebook post about himself.

The Bentleyville Police Department made a Facebook post March 20 asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

“(He) is wanted on 36 outstanding warrants (totaling $24,392.79) out of Washington County,” the post said.

Then, at about 1 a.m. March 21, the man commented on the post.

“No need I’m turning myself,” he said.

The man went on to explain his side of the story.

“It’s funny I’m a felon and I haven’t been in trouble with the law in probably 6 years,” he said in the comment. “Now these are traffic violations I owe for and I have been making payments and when I wasn’t able to make payments I would bring myself in and sit it out.”

The man went on to say he recently found a new job.

“Child support’s like ‘yeah we’ll work with you.’ Bentleyville nope, ‘10,000 cash we won’t accept payments,’” the man wrote in the comment. “I paid them $220 cash 3 weeks ago, who has $10,000 and can just go give it to a magistrate? One single person, nobody got money like that around here.”

Police updated the post at 10:51 a.m. March 21 saying the man turned himself in and was taken to the Washington County Jail.

Bentleyville is about a 25-mile drive south from Pittsburgh.

