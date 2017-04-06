Cops in Desperate Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Sent Woman Flying in Horrific Crash

The search is on for a driver who struck a woman at a busy Los Angeles intersection and sent her flying through the air before fleeing the scene.

Read: Man Ransacks Store After His Credit Card Was Declined for 75-Cent Bag of M&Ms: Cops

The victim was on her way to Bible study and attempted to cross the bustling roadway. She pushed the pedestrian button on a nearby light post, which triggers a warning to drivers to slow down.

As she crossed the street, she was suddenly struck by a minivan and carried 50 feet on the hood of the car before getting flung off. The driver then took off.

Video of the March 22 incident has just been released as the survivor, Penny Casbon, spoke to Inside Edition.

Casbon, now in a neck brace and sporting numerous dark bruises, is still recovering in the hospital.

"It was frightening, I was really scared,” she said. “The left hip joint in broken, [I got a] concussion and bump on my head. I needed an aortic stent, my aorta was torn."

In one camera angle of the incident, she appeared to be talking on her cell phone as she approaches the crosswalk. Cars sped by as she stepped onto the busy street before she was hit by the minivan.

She said she was not distracted by her cell phone.

The footage shows the driver taking off after hitting Casbon. Residents of a nearby apartment complex came running to her aid.

"The only thing I remember is waking up in the ambulance and them telling me to lie still, I was trying to get up," she said.

Watch: Terrifying 911 Call Reveals Woman's Road Rage Ordeal: 'He's Trying to Kill Me!'

The LAPD is searching for the driver of that white minivan, described as an older model Dodge Caravan. Police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case, which became a felony when the driver sped away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 40s to early 50s with facial hair, weighing about 180 pounds and stands at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, according to KTLA.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt.

Watch: 'Zoey 101' Actor Helps Rescue Baby After Parents OD in Car: Cops

Related Articles: