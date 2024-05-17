May 16—Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced plans for their 23rd annual bicycle tour of Indiana.

The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.

As in past years, Cops Cycling does not make a determination of line of duty death status but honors Indiana officers recognized by state and federal officials as having died in the line of duty.

This year, special honor is given to seven officers recognized as line of duty deaths in 2023.

In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen officers. The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones.

The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers who have been recognized as line of duty deaths by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.

Cops Cycling for Survivors vows to never let Indiana's fallen heroes be forgotten and to support the survivors of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of the state.

Cops Cycling for Survivors makes every attempt to contact survivors, including family, co-workers, descendants, and others, of fallen officers but may not have contact information for some.

Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com.

Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride.

Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, family members, and friends of law enforcement.

In addition to memorializing Indiana's fallen officers, Cops Cycling for Survivors raises financial support for survivors. Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors.

The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. More information and a donation page are found at http://www.copscycling4survivors.org.

Cops Cycling for Survivors was granted 501(c)3 status as a not-for-profit in late 2011 and is no longer directly affiliated with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors (IN COPS).

The 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all line of duty death officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year's truck is in special memory of:

~Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch March 2, 2023

~Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Indiana State Police, End of Watch March 3, 2023

~Maintenance Foreman Michael Robert Keel, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch April 12, 2023

~Trooper Aaron N. Smith, Indiana State Police, End of Watch June 28, 2023

~Sergeant Heather Glenn, Tell City Police Department, End of Watch July 3, 2023

~Deputy Sheriff John Durm, Marion County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch July 10, 2023

~Deputy Sheriff Timothy J. Guyer, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, End of Watch August 1, 2023

Any line of duty deaths in 2024 will receive special recognition next year.

2024 marks the 200th anniversary of the first known line of duty death of an Indiana law enforcement officer, Constable Robert Murphy of the Bath Township Constable's Office in Franklin County.

On November 11, 1824, Constable Murphy succumbed to stab wounds sustained eight days earlier when he attempted to serve a warrant. He had been appointed as constable only one week prior to the incident that resulted in his death.

Dates and route for the 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:

July 8 — Indianapolis to Richmond

July 9 — Richmond to Bluffton

July 10 — Bluffton to Angola

July 11 — Angola to South Bend

July 12 — South Bend to Merrillville

July 13 — Merrillville to Kentland

July 14 — Kentland to Terre Haute

July 15 — Terre Haute to Evansville

July 16 — Evansville to Tell City

July 17 — Tell City to Jeffersonville

July 18 — Jeffersonville to Madison

July 19 — Madison to Columbus

July 20 — Columbus to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis

As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners may arise.