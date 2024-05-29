Cops arrest man who blasted NYPD traffic agent in face with fire extinguisher

Police have arrested one of the men accused of pulling up alongside an on-duty NYPD traffic enforcement agent and spraying him in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Ammar Alhesheshi, 18, was in the gray sedan with two other men when they approached the 43-year-old agent sitting in the drivers seat of a marked NYPD vehicle near the corner of Saint Nicholas Ave. and W. 118th St. in Harlem around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

The caught-on-camera incident showed one of the attackers in the passenger seat of the car get the agent’s attention.

“Yo,” the man says before he discharged the extinguisher, blasting the agent in the face.

The men took off laughing, the video shows.

The agent was treated at Mount Sinai Morningside for minor injuries.

Cops arrested Alhesheshi Wednesday and charged him with assault. Still being sought are Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, 19, and an unidentified man.

Alhesheshi’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday evening.