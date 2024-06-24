Can copperheads climb trees? South Carolina snake myths debunked.

Copperheads are by far the most common venomous snake in South Carolina, but many S.C. residents harbor false beliefs about the species.

Here's what to know about copperheads as weather heats up.

Where do copperheads live in SC?

Copperheads are found across S.C. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, copperheads occur in a wide range of habitat types including mountain coves, piedmont and coastal plain hardwood forests, longleaf pine forests and swamp forests.

North Carolina-based Critter Control said the widespread presence of copperheads is in part due to rodents in populated areas.

"Because rodents live among people to get their food scraps, copperheads live among us to get to the rodents," the website stated.

As for preferred habitats, it's no myth that copperheads are fond of some less-than-ideal hiding places. These spots can include children's toys, lawn equipment, wood piles and other similar areas. Critter Control suggests simply keeping a tidy yard may help ward off snakes.

Are copperheads aggressive? Are copperhead bites deadly?

In general, snakes are not typically aggressive toward humans. While it makes for a painful bite, copperhead venom generally poses minimal risk to bite victims. In fact, NC poison control says that about half of all bites result only in pain and mild swelling.

The National Institute of Health says that a bite by a copperhead rarely requires any medical intervention other than observation and that the unnecessary use of antivenom should be discouraged.

Furthermore, Critter Control stated that copperheads often “dry bite,” meaning they excrete no venom at all.

What snakes are mistaken for copperheads?

Copperhead snakes are generally about 3 feet in length as adults, with a light brown base color and contrasting dark brown, hourglass-shaped pattern. Young snakes often have yellow tail tips.

Critter Control noted that many people assume any brown snake with darker brown banding is a copperhead. The truth is, there are other snakes in S.C. that fit this description, mainly including harmless species like corn snakes, juvenile rat snakes and water snakes.

"Avoid killing snakes regardless," the Critter Control website said. "Dangerous snakes should be handled by experts and non-venomous snakes should be left alone."

Are baby copperheads more dangerous?

One of the most commonly repeated myths about copperheads is the idea that baby snakes have less control over their bites, resulting in excretion of extra venom that makes these bites more deadly than those from adult copperheads.

Critter Control debunked this idea.

"This myth has been repeated forever and is not based on anything. That doesn’t mean their bites aren’t dangerous — just not more-so than adult copperheads."

Can copperheads climb trees?

After a video of a rattlesnake sitting on a tree branch went viral earlier this year, Arizona-based Rattlesnake Solutions confirmed that, while it is false that only non-venomous snakes can climb trees, you probably shouldn't worry about aerial snake attacks.

While Rattlesnake Solutions specializes in — you guessed it — rattlesnakes, the statement also applies to copperheads and cottonmouths. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission described these species as poor climbers that are rarely found in trees.

Still, while copperheads often congregate at the base of trees and they usually stay on the ground, according to LiveScience, which adds that copperheads will sometimes climb into low bushes or trees in search of prey.

Are copperheads and water moccasins the same thing?

A cottonmouth snake, also known as a water moccasin.

Another common misconception is that copperheads and water moccasins are the exact same species. While they are related — both are moccasins, a type of pit viper — copperheads are a different species than water moccasins or cottonmouths.

"They are close relatives, but are not the same," Critter Control said.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Can copperheads climb trees? SC snake myths debunked.