COPA chief speaks on Dexter Reed police shooting investigation
The Chicago Office of Police Accountability's chief administrator was on national television Saturday, talking about the investigation into the Chicago police shooting of Dexter Reed.
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Follow along with all of the results and major moments from fight night with Yahoo Sports.
Which areas of the United States should be on the lookout for severe weather warnings? Here's what to know.
Once a crowd favorite, Phil Mickelson isn't nearly as big of a draw anymore.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Airchat is a new social media app that encourages users to “just talk.” A previous version of Airchat was released last year, but the team — led by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder product exec Brian Norgard — rebuilt the app and relaunched it on iOS and Android yesterday. Currently invite-only, Airchat is already ranked #27 in social networking on Apple’s App Store.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
When Josh Silverman started shopping around the idea for his methane-eating microbe startup, Windfall Bio, eight years ago, the market just wasn't ready. Companies were instead focused on lowering their carbon emissions. The round was led by Prelude Ventures with participation from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Incite Ventures and Positive Ventures, among others, as well as existing investors, including Mayfield.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces a new round of ominous comparisons to the mid-1970s as inflation concerns heat back up and political pressures intensify.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
Toyota files patent for paint that can change color with a careful application of heat and light, rather than vinyl or fresh paint.
Take it from over 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
Ad blockers might seem like an unlikely defense in the fight against spyware, but new reporting casts fresh light on how spyware makers are weaponizing online ads to allow governments to conduct surveillance. Spyware makers are reportedly capable of locating and stealthily infecting specific targets with spyware using banner ads. Predator is able to access the full contents of a target's phone in real time.
Many American homeowners are staying put because it's not financially smart for them to sell, stunting the number of available homes and keeping prices high.