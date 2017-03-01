Cop Tackles Man Seen Hitting Police Station Windows With Baseball Bat

Shocking video has revealed the shocking moment an officer tackled a man who appears intent on smashing a Southern California police station's windows with a bat.

Released by the West Covina Police Department, the footage was taken Monday morning and shows a man with a baseball bat walk up to windows outside the lobby and attempt to smash them.

Several women seated inside the lobby bolted toward a secured area as the man in the video repositioned himself outside the automatic doors as if waiting for someone to emerge.

As it turned out, the man was approached, but not from the direction he was looking.

According to a West Covina Police Department statement, an officer who had been outside saw what was happening and ran up to the suspect, tackling him to the ground.

Other officers then assisted in taking him into custody. The suspect suffered minor injuries from the fall and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

West Covina police have since identified the man in the video as 28-year-old Christopher Rivas.

Rivas has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

