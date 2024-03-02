‘COP OUT’: Sheriff’s promise to intervene in attempted murder prosecution caught in secret recording

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater rolled onto Bennett Road on Jan. 12, he was taking the next step in fulfilling a promise. The sheriff, a retired S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent, was making a house call.

The meeting spanned a little more than one hour and every word of it was captured on an audio recorder.

It happened inside Chuckie Robinson’s Bennett Road home, an address where Robinson’s son, Davonta “Squirrel” Robinson is under house arrest, charged with trying to rob and kill two Pageland men in June 2020. Squirrel is free on bond awaiting trial on the charges.

He’s tethered to a GPS ankle monitor and facing a maximum of 150 years in prison if convicted of the two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and a weapon charge related to the 2020 shooting that injured two men on Coon Creek Road. Investigators said one of the victims shot Squirrel during the encounter and put nearly a half-dozen bullets into Squirrel, who was 22 years old at the time.

The sheriff promised to do everything he could to end the prosecution of Robinson’s son, including using his connections inside the S.C. Attorney General’s Office to make Squirrel’s charges go away. The sheriff told us he was simply asking to have Squirrel’s case reinvestigated, despite the recording telling a different story.

The hour-long recording is now in the hands of state investigators who opened a criminal investigation weeks after we started looking into the promises the sheriff made in the recording.

