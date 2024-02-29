Cop sexually assaults handcuffed man, lawsuit says. He’s accused of abusing 19 others

A Missouri man says he was sexually assaulted by a police officer while he was handcuffed, according to a federal lawsuit filed this month.

Former officer Marcellis Blackwell is accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 men between November 2022 and June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. The man filing the lawsuit is one of the victims, the lawsuit said.

The Missouri man was arrested by Blackwell, a North County Police Cooperative officer at the time, for an outstanding warrant in November 2022.

While en route to the police station, the man says Blackwell pulled over in a secluded area, forced him out of the car and sexually assaulted him while handcuffed, according to the lawsuit.

Other men who have come forward about Blackwell’s abuse said they also were assaulted while they were handcuffed, according to St. Louis prosecutors.

Attorney information for Blackwell was not listed.

The North County Police Cooperative, Chief John Buchanan and several surrounding municipalities are also named in the lawsuit.

The man said Buchanan should not have hired Blackwell as a police officer since he had a history of illegal business activity, according to the lawsuit.

Buchanan did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 29.

Nearly six months ago, Blackwell was indicted after officials said he sexually assaulted at least eight men while on duty.

He’s accused of fondling the men while they were handcuffed during traffic stops and sodomizing one man with his finger, prosecutors said.

Investigators said he also kidnapped the men and turned off his body camera during some of the incidents, according to the news release.

More charges were brought against Blackwell in January after more victims came forward about the former cop’s abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Blackwell now faces a total of 36 criminal charges in addition to the civil lawsuit. He was charged with 19 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and 17 counts of altering records as of January 31.

The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and undetermined damages for the assault, civil rights violation and emotional distress among other abuses.

The North County Police Cooperative is located in St. Louis.

