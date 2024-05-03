Cop rescues small black and white kitten in Brooklyn: video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD officer rescued a kitten stuck behind a car’s wheel on Thursday, according to a video posted on one local precinct’s Twitter account.

The video shows the officer, dressed in blue pants and a crisp white NYPD shirt, is on the street’s black asphalt. His arm appears to reach the back of a wheel of a car. He seems to stretch as far as possible, showing signs of exertion.

The video then shows him pulling out a small black-and-white kitten.

“Oh my god,” a lady is heard gleefully saying as the officer hands the small ball of fur to an unidentified person wearing a long sleeve.

“Lt. Johnston has 31 years with the NYPD and 17 years in the 83 [precinct,]” read the tweet. “Today, he was caught in action helping this kitten. You can catch him covering Day Tour Patrol. And if you do, say hello!”

PIX11 News reached out to the NYPD for comment, but they were not immediately available to comment.

Precinct 83 is located in Brooklyn.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

