Cop hides Apple AirTag in ex’s car — then breaks into her apartment, Texas cops say

An Austin police officer is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and hiding an Apple AirTag in her car months before, Texas deputies said.

The Austin Police Department identified Officer Juan Asencio’s unmarked police vehicle driving up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex, according to Travis County deputies.

Asencio identified himself as an Austin police officer in court documents. The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ questions about his employment.

While his ex was out of the apartment at the time of the break-in, neighbors noticed a man in her window March 13, according to court documents. Asencio was able to get into the apartment through a window, neighbors told deputies, because the woman had a temporary air conditioning unit that needed an open window to run, according to documents.

Asencio had attempted to contact his ex-girlfriend, but she had his phone number blocked, according to court documents.

“Do you mind contacting me please. We really need to talk,” he texted her that evening, according to deputies.

His ex-girlfriend told deputies Asencio would often come to her apartment to “talk about their relationship” after breaking up.

“He would knock at her door for extended periods of time until she would open the door and allow him inside,” according to court documents. She told deputies he would stay for several hours.

The woman said nothing was stolen from her apartment, but some things were moved around, according to court documents.

About two months prior to the break-in, Asencio’s ex-girlfriend told deputies she found an Apple AirTag under the carpet in her car, according to court documents. When she confronted him, he said it had fallen out of his gym bag.

An AirTag is a tracking device that “sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network,” according to Apple.

The woman told deputies it “would have been almost impossible for the device to get there on its own.”

Asencio was arrested March 25 and charged with criminal trespassing, according to court documents.

His attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Asencio is scheduled to appear in court May 13.

High school senior killed after prom, Arkansas cops say. 19-year-old alumnus charged

One arrested, dozens cited after senior prank involving eggs and trash, cops say

Sex offender rapes 15-year-old after meeting her at McDonald’s, Oklahoma cops say