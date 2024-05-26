Cop breaks home window to save 3 dogs in house fire on Long Island: SCPD

ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Suffolk County police officer saved three dogs from a house fire on Long Island on Sunday, according to police.

Around 5 p.m., Officer Matthew Ingui saw three dogs through the home’s window, according to police. Ingui broke the windows of the home and pulled the dogs to safety.

Officials said the people who lived in the home were not inside, and no injuries were reported.

