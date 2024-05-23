May 22—Coos County Unofficial Election Results announced by Secretary of State of Oregon

STAFF REPORT

The unofficial election results have been released following voting for May, 21, 2024 Primary Elections. Of the 49,588 registered voters in Coos County, 18,318 cast their ballot in this cycle, which is a voter participation rate of 36.94%.

Unofficially, Drew Farmer beat out incumbent Robert Main and the Fire Year Public Safety Levy went down at the ballot box.

"Last night's election results indicate the levy did not pass," Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio said in a release. "We have definitely enjoyed and appreciated the support we have received from the community, but we understand the levy was untenable at this time."

So what happens now to the Sheriff's and DA's Offices?

"We will continue to serve the county to the best of our ability with resources allocated to us," Fabrizio added in the release. "We will be meeting soon to amend the budget, where the commissioners and civilian budget committee will have to decide how much our budgets will be reduced, as there is still a substantial shortfall to account for."

All results are pending official confirmation. These are preliminary figures.

Local Results:

Coos County Commissioner, Pos. 1

Winner: Drew Farmer, 47.01% of the vote.

Robert (Bob) Main, 34.18%

Chris Castleman: 18.42%

Coos County Assessor

Winner: Jason E Corbus, 51.97% of the vote.

Jeff Etzel, 47.16%

Coos County Surveyor

Winner: Michael l Dado, 98.94% of the vote.

Measure 06-213, Coos Bay Five-Year Public Safety Levy

Winner: No, 59.21%

Yes, 40.79%

Measure 06-211, Coos Bay Advisory on Future Public Library Location

Winner: Yes, 56.72%

No, 43.28%

Measure 06-214, Coquille School District General Obligation Bonds

Winner: No, 64.61%

Yes, 35.39%

Measure 06-212, Myrtle Point Five-Year Health District Levy

Winner: Yes, 51.37%

No, 48.63%

State & Federal Results:

President — Democrat

Winner: Joseph R Biden Jr, 88.10%

Marianne Williamson, 7.00%

President — Republican

Winner: Donald J Trump, 92.02%

US Representative, 4th District — Democrat

Winner: Val Hoyle, 98.42%

US Representative, 4th District — Republican

Winner: Monique Despain, 58.24%

Amy L Ryan Courser, 40.89%

State Representative, 9th District — Democrat

Winner: Erik S Schuttpelz, 98.05%

State Representative, 9th District — Republican

Winner: Boomer Wright, 98.89%

District Attorney, Coos County

Winner: Jody Newby, 98.62%

The Coos Bay World would like to congratulate each of the winners on their successful campaign, and wish the best for everyone's terms moving forward.