Coos County Unofficial Election Results
May 22—Coos County Unofficial Election Results announced by Secretary of State of Oregon
STAFF REPORT
The unofficial election results have been released following voting for May, 21, 2024 Primary Elections. Of the 49,588 registered voters in Coos County, 18,318 cast their ballot in this cycle, which is a voter participation rate of 36.94%.
Unofficially, Drew Farmer beat out incumbent Robert Main and the Fire Year Public Safety Levy went down at the ballot box.
"Last night's election results indicate the levy did not pass," Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio said in a release. "We have definitely enjoyed and appreciated the support we have received from the community, but we understand the levy was untenable at this time."
So what happens now to the Sheriff's and DA's Offices?
"We will continue to serve the county to the best of our ability with resources allocated to us," Fabrizio added in the release. "We will be meeting soon to amend the budget, where the commissioners and civilian budget committee will have to decide how much our budgets will be reduced, as there is still a substantial shortfall to account for."
All results are pending official confirmation. These are preliminary figures.
Local Results:
Coos County Commissioner, Pos. 1
Winner: Drew Farmer, 47.01% of the vote.
Robert (Bob) Main, 34.18%
Chris Castleman: 18.42%
Coos County Assessor
Winner: Jason E Corbus, 51.97% of the vote.
Jeff Etzel, 47.16%
Coos County Surveyor
Winner: Michael l Dado, 98.94% of the vote.
Measure 06-213, Coos Bay Five-Year Public Safety Levy
Winner: No, 59.21%
Yes, 40.79%
Measure 06-211, Coos Bay Advisory on Future Public Library Location
Winner: Yes, 56.72%
No, 43.28%
Measure 06-214, Coquille School District General Obligation Bonds
Winner: No, 64.61%
Yes, 35.39%
Measure 06-212, Myrtle Point Five-Year Health District Levy
Winner: Yes, 51.37%
No, 48.63%
State & Federal Results:
President — Democrat
Winner: Joseph R Biden Jr, 88.10%
Marianne Williamson, 7.00%
President — Republican
Winner: Donald J Trump, 92.02%
US Representative, 4th District — Democrat
Winner: Val Hoyle, 98.42%
US Representative, 4th District — Republican
Winner: Monique Despain, 58.24%
Amy L Ryan Courser, 40.89%
State Representative, 9th District — Democrat
Winner: Erik S Schuttpelz, 98.05%
State Representative, 9th District — Republican
Winner: Boomer Wright, 98.89%
District Attorney, Coos County
Winner: Jody Newby, 98.62%
The Coos Bay World would like to congratulate each of the winners on their successful campaign, and wish the best for everyone's terms moving forward.