Cooper trial part 2: Retrial in 2019 jail death case to begin Monday

Mark Cooper will be back in court Monday to try to reach a resolution to his longstanding case.

Cooper, 57, is the former Richland County corrections officer accused of causing the death of a jail inmate in 2019.

He is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony, the other a third-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third degree felony.

Cooper's charges are in connection with the death of Alexander Rios, 28, after the inmate was subdued by several corrections officers on Sept. 19, 2019. Rios had rushed out of a holding cell.

Mark Cooper listens to opening statements during his first trial when a mistrial was declared because the jury could not reach a consensus. Hi retrial begins Monday.

In November, a jury deliberated for 12 hours over the course of three days before the foreperson sent a note to the judge saying they could not come to a consensus on any of the three counts.

Brent Robinson, Richland County common pleas judge, declared a mistrial.

Ohio Attorney General's Office to prosecute retrial

There will be some new faces in the retrial. Defense attorneys James Mayer III and Sean Boone are back to represent Rios, but the Ohio Attorney General's Office is now handling the prosecution.

Forrest Thompson, the Medina County prosecutor, tried the first case at the request of late Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop because of a conflict of interest.

In January, Robinson granted the joint request of Thompson and Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher to have the Attorney General's Office take the case.

"Obviously, this case needs to be retried, and we acknowledge that as such," Thompson said at the time. "After the mistrial, I began to reach out to the Attorney General's Office for a number of issues. Number one was to determine if they had an interest in taking over the case or assisting with the case. Number two was the financial aspect."

Richland County will cover the cost of the retrial.

The family of Rios has filed a civil lawsuit against the Richland County Coroner's Office regarding the listed cause of death, which is excited delirium.

Excited (or agitated) delirium is characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting.

In the first trial, prosecutors said such a diagnosis is obsolete and not recognized by a number of medical organizations.

Jurors likely to be shown Richland County Jail video numerous times

After Rios ran past several corrections officers, they chased him down and tried to restrain him.

In a jail video, several of the corrections officers can be seen holding Rios down, stepping and kneeling on his back while an officer punches his head into the concrete floor as they struggle to handcuff him.

Cooper, described during the trial as weighing 250 pounds, stood on Rios' back with both feet, which prosecutors claimed caused Rios' death.

Following the confrontation, Rios was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, but he never regained consciousness. His family took him off life support eight days later.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Retrial in Richland County Jail death case set to begin Monday