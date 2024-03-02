Cooper Market in Yuba City to reopen Saturday

Mar. 1—Cooper Market, a convenience store in Yuba City, will be reopening at 8 a.m. Saturday after a one-year closure.

This family owned-and-operated business, previously located at 763 Reeves Ave. in Yuba City, was run by Charajit Singh for 18 years prior to its closure. His son, Jagdeep Singh, said the reason for the closure was related to rising rent costs.

The family has now purchased the facility immediately next door to the previous location and plans to resume business as usual. The new storefront is located at 759 Reeves Ave. in Yuba City.

While there is currently no special event or party planned to celebrate the reopening, the owners anticipate hosting one in the future.