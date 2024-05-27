Cooling shelters open amid heat advisory in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Due to a heat advisory, Jefferson Parish’s River Ridge and Terrytown library branches have opened their doors to the public as cooling shelters this Memorial Day.

According to the parish, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. residents are able to utilize the libraries’ facilities to escape the extreme heat and stay cool. Residents should take precautionary measures in this weather to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

Hot again for Memorial Day with low end rain chances

Parish officials say that heat-related illnesses can be avoided by remaining hydrated, wearing loose, light clothing and staying indoors in air conditioning.

Jefferson Parish also advises to monitor infants, people 65 or older and animals in this heat.

13-year-old’s body found after drowning at Grand Isle beach

The River Ridge Library is located on the East Bank at 8825 Jefferson Highway, and the Terrytown Library is located on the West Bank at 680 Heritage Ave.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.