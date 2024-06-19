Cooling centers pop up as heat wave hits Maine

Jun. 18—Many Maine cities and towns have arranged for cooling centers as an "excessive heat watch" has been put into effect by the National Weather Service.

Lewiston City officials announced temporary cooling centers at 45 Park St. across from Park Street Garage and next to Dufresne Plaza and at SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon St.

The 45 Park St. center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The city is working with Kaydenz Kitchen to staff the center.

The center at SeniorsPlus will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday only. SeniorsPlus staff will have water, snacks and board games.

City officials also said the Lewiston Public Library will be closed Wednesday for the federal Juneteenth holiday.

Auburn city officials announced two cooling centers at Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. and at Norway Savings Bank Arena. The library will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The library will remain closed Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth.

Norway Savings Bank Arena will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lisbon town officials notified the public Monday that the Lisbon Police Department lobby and training room at 300 Lisbon St. would open starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until Friday.

Oxford County towns Otisfield and Stow each planned for cooling centers. Otisfield Community Hall at 292 Oxford Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

In Franklin County, the town of Kingfield will keep a center open at Webster Hall at 38 School St. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency keeps a list of cooling centers throughout the state which can be accessed by calling 211 or at maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care.

