Cooling centers open: Here's where to find relief from heat in Butler County

Jun. 17—Butler County Emergency Management Agency has issued a heat advisory for the next few days. This means that the feels-like temperature will be above 100 degrees.

There are several locations throughout Butler County serving as cooling centers this week: — Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday trough Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday — Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday — Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday — Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday — Middletown Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. — MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. — MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. — MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. — MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. — New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton. Dining Hall open until 4 p.m. No food service after 1:30 p.m.