Cooling centers to open around Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With extreme heat expected to affect Western New York this week, the City of Buffalo has announced several cooling centers across the city.

Temperatures across the area are expected to be in the mid-to high 90s beginning on Monday and lasting through the entire week.

“Cooling Centers are an important part of our City’s emergency response plan during extreme

heat events. It’s especially critical to make sure these sites are open and accessible for houseless individuals, or those without adequate cooling in their homes,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said in a news release. “At the cooling centers, people will have access to drinking water, a place to cool off, and outlets in case they need to charge their phones.”

The city also announced extended hours for splash pads.

